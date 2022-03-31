‘Project Runway’ contestant Samuel J. Donovan joins Brookfield’s Cotton Candy Fabrics

Cotton Candy Fabrics, a Brookfield-based fabric and quilt shop, has hired former “Project Runway” contestant Samuel J. Donovan as director of garment sewing.

Donovan had just graduated from Parsons School of Design when he competed on “Project Runway: Under the Gunn,” where he placed second; he later appeared on “Project Runway: All-Stars.” Donovan also designed menswear at Macy’s and worked in Germany for a year for the Bridge & Tunnel label. He currently works at CATS Academy Boston while also creating custom pieces for clients.

In his role at Cotton Candy Fabrics, Donovan will teach classes in apparel sewing and fashion design, helping to cultivate a sewing culture as more people across ages, cultures, and genders reconnect with the idea of creating their own clothing. He will also curate fabric, notions and patterns for apparel sewing.

Donovan will host a meet-and-greet in the store at 457 Federal Road on April 2 at 9:00 a.m.

“Cotton Candy Fabrics is such an incredible opportunity for me to grow my passion for helping the American public rekindle an intimate relationship with the development of their clothing,” he said. “For so long, the United States was at the forefront of textile and garment development, and I want to bring the passion for creating one’s own fashion back into the zeitgeist. We all have an eye and a taste level for clothing, and while the process of creating a garment from scratch might seem like witchcraft, the end result always feels like pure magic.”

