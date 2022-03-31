Home Fairfield ‘Project Runway’ contestant Samuel J. Donovan joins Brookfield’s Cotton Candy Fabrics

‘Project Runway’ contestant Samuel J. Donovan joins Brookfield’s Cotton Candy Fabrics

By
Phil Hall
-

Cotton Candy Fabrics, a Brookfield-based fabric and quilt shop, has hired former “Project Runway” contestant Samuel J. Donovan as director of garment sewing.

Donovan had just graduated from Parsons School of Design when he competed on “Project Runway: Under the Gunn,” where he placed second; he later appeared on “Project Runway: All-Stars.” Donovan also designed menswear at Macy’s and worked in Germany for a year for the Bridge & Tunnel label. He currently works at CATS Academy Boston while also creating custom pieces for clients.

In his role at Cotton Candy Fabrics, Donovan will teach classes in apparel sewing and fashion design, helping to cultivate a sewing culture as more people across ages, cultures, and genders reconnect with the idea of creating their own clothing. He will also curate fabric, notions and patterns for apparel sewing.

Donovan will host a meet-and-greet in the store at 457 Federal Road on April 2 at 9:00 a.m.

“Cotton Candy Fabrics is such an incredible opportunity for me to grow my passion for helping the American public rekindle an intimate relationship with the development of their clothing,” he said. “For so long, the United States was at the forefront of textile and garment development, and I want to bring the passion for creating one’s own fashion back into the zeitgeist. We all have an eye and a taste level for clothing, and while the process of creating a garment from scratch might seem like witchcraft, the end result always feels like pure magic.”

Photo courtesy of Samuel J. Donovan’s LinkedIn page

Previous articleConnecticut State University schools to host virtual career fair
Next articleLast day for current DMV White Plains office
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here