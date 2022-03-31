Connecticut State University schools to host virtual career fair

The four Connecticut State University (CSU) schools and the Connecticut Community College system are hosting an inaugural Consortium Virtual Career Fair on April 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Employers from Connecticut and surrounding regions are invited to attend this event, which will enable students to interact with potential employers through pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings. Participating students will receive access to organization profiles and job postings, upload their resume and other documents for corporate representatives to view, and utilize audio and video capabilities in private interactions with organization personnel officers and recruiters.

“This is an excellent opportunity for employers to access students from all four Connecticut State Universities, plus more from the Community College System,” said Kathleen Lindenmayer, director of the Career Success Center at Danbury-based Western Connecticut State University. “This is a fantastic hiring opportunity for regional and national employers to see the rich talent in the Connecticut State University system.”

Photo courtesy of Western Connecticut State University