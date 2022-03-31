Survey: Nearly half of Americans planning more vacation travel this year

Increased gas prices and runaway inflation are not stopping Americans from hitting the road on vacation this year, according to a new survey from ValuePenguin, a unit of LendingTree.

In a national poll of more than 1,300 adults, 45% of respondents that they planned to travel more this year than last. Respondents said they planned to take an average of three vacations this year, led by Gen Zers and millennials pledging to take an average of four trips.

Nearly one-quarter of Gen Zers and millennials with travel plans said they were taking a “bucket list” vacation, while one-third of travelers with incomes above $100,000 are planning an international getaway.

However, not everyone is planning to make a clean break from work for their vacation – about 30% of respondents said they planned to work remotely during one of their trips, and the percentage was higher among Gen Zers (39%) and millennials (37%).