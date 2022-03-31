Last day for current DMV White Plains office

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on March 30 announced that its office at the White Plains Mall on Hamilton Avenue will close for good at the end of business March 31. The DMV says that to fill the gap while a new White Plains office is being readied for use it is opening a temporary office in Tarrytown. the Tarrytown office will be open for only 60 days, effective April 4, according to the DMV.

The DMV’s announcement announcement did not give an address for the Tarrytown office and, as of March 30, no Tarrytown office was shown on DMV website’s page listing offices in Westchester. The DMV website did show that has offices in Yonkers, Peekskil and Yorktown.

The new DMV office in White Plains will be located at 1 Maple Ave. in White Plains and is expected to open for business early this fall.

Closing of the White Plains Mall DMV office sets the stage for the mall to be demolished and construction of the Hamilton Green mixed-use project to begin.

“We are very excited to find a new home in White Plains as we work to reimagine the way we serve New Yorkers and strive to transform our customer service,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “Our new office will be located just a few short miles from our former home in the White Plains Mall and it will allow us to offer our customers the best possible experience. We look forward to the grand opening of this new location in early fall.”