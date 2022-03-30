Home Courts Ambulance service in $601K settlement over improper billing

Phil Hall
American Medical Response of Connecticut Inc. (AMR) has agreed to a $601,759 settlement with federal and state government agencies to resolve charges that it improperly submitted Medicare and Medicaid claims for its ambulance services.

AMR was accused of often billing Medicare and Medicaid for Advanced Life Support services – which are performed by a paramedic at the scene of an emergency response and in the ambulance – when they actually provided Basic Life Support services of a lower urgency level.

The company was also accused of double billing Medicare and Medicaid when it would engage in a joint response situation with local fire departments that also billed the government programs.

AMR’s settlement covers claims submitted to the Medicare and Medicaid from January 2014 through December 2019. AMR also entered into a consent agreement the with the Connecticut Department of Public Health in which they agreed to cease and desist the prohibited conduct and to pay a $25,000 civil penalty to the State of Connecticut.

AMR operates offices out of Bridgeport, New Haven and West Hartford.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

