Ambulance service in $601K settlement over improper billing

American Medical Response of Connecticut Inc. (AMR) has agreed to a $601,759 settlement with federal and state government agencies to resolve charges that it improperly submitted Medicare and Medicaid claims for its ambulance services.

AMR was accused of often billing Medicare and Medicaid for Advanced Life Support services – which are performed by a paramedic at the scene of an emergency response and in the ambulance – when they actually provided Basic Life Support services of a lower urgency level.

The company was also accused of double billing Medicare and Medicaid when it would engage in a joint response situation with local fire departments that also billed the government programs.

AMR’s settlement covers claims submitted to the Medicare and Medicaid from January 2014 through December 2019. AMR also entered into a consent agreement the with the Connecticut Department of Public Health in which they agreed to cease and desist the prohibited conduct and to pay a $25,000 civil penalty to the State of Connecticut.

AMR operates offices out of Bridgeport, New Haven and West Hartford.

