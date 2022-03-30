Crossword puzzle tournament returns to Stamford after Covid absence

The world’s largest crossword puzzle tournament is returning to Stamford this weekend after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

The 44th American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (ACPT) will be hosted by Will Shortz, The New York Times’ crossword puzzle editor from April 1 through April 3 at the Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa on 243 Tresser Blvd. Hundreds of word-game enthusiasts from 32 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian provinces are expected to participate in this year’s event.

This year’s event will also mark the debut of the first-ever Wordle contest and will feature remarks by Josh Wardle, creator of the game craze that was recently purchased by The New York Times. It marks the return of the in-person tournament, which was last held in March 2019, then was sidelined in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus.

Spectators are welcome on April 3 starting at 11 a.m. to watch the playoff round; admission tickets are $25 per person. At the same time, they will receive copies of all the weekend’s puzzles. Production crews from HBO and Canada’s CBC will be covering the event.

“It’s a joy to bring this back to Stamford after two years away on account of Covid,” said Shortz, a former Stamford resident. “For the first time this year’s in-person competition will be conducted concurrently with a virtual contest, where online participants can compete with each other – just for fun, not for prizes.” The entire event will be livestreamed and viewable online.

“Stamford is thrilled to welcome back this popular event that brings visitors, vitality, and dollars into our city and nearby towns, added Tom Civitano, director of sales and marketing for the Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa. “All of our overnight rooms are booked into Sunday, and we have been directing additional business to other nearby hotels. The Stamford Marriott has a special affinity for this event, since its first tournament was held here in 1978 with 149 contestants. Look at it now!”

Photo: A scene from the 2019 tournament; photo by Donald Christensen, courtesy of American Crossword Puzzle Tournament