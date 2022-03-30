Harrison mansion sells for $8.8M, a 25-year local peak

A Harrison mansion sold earlier this week for $8.8 million, which the OneKey Multiple Listing Service confirmed was the highest-priced sale year-to-date for Westchester County and the highest priced residential sale for Harrison in 25 years.

Coldwell Banker Realty represented the unidentified buyer of 21 Stratford Road, a 3.44-acre property featuring a Tudor-style English Manor built in 1928 and updated in 2006. The residence has more than 10,000 feet of living space with seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, three half-baths, a gym, lounge, sunroom, and a lower level with a media room, wine cellar and more.

The property last changed hands in December 2012 for $7.8 million and was initially listed in April 2021 for $11 million before being discounted to $8.9 million four months later.



Photo courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty