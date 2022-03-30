Gospel music’s roots to be explored in free Greenwich event

The history of gospel music will be explored in a free lecture and concert to be held March 31 at 7:00 p.m. under the sponsorship of Christ Church Greenwich.

The presentation, titled “Spirituals and Gospel Music, Influence and Celebration of African American Music,” will be led by Pete Malinverni, chairman of jazz studies at the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music. Malinverni will be accompanied in the concert portion of the program by SUNY Purchase student musicians.

The presentation will be hosted by Becoming Beloved Community and will be staged at the historic Tomes-Higgins House at 216 East Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

Photo: Pete Malinverni, courtesy of Christ Church Greenwich.