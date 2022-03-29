Debate series scheduled for Connecticut’s statewide and U.S. House races

Connecticut Public and the League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT) will co-produce a series of seven debates covering this year’s elections for the statewide offices of Governor and Secretary of the State and the state’s five U.S. Congressional districts.

The debate series will begin on Sept. 15 and run every Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. through the Oct. 27 gubernatorial debate, which will be held at Fairfield University. Each debate will feature a live audience and will be broadcast and streamed on Connecticut Public platforms – including CPTV, WNPR-FM, ctpublic.org, YouTube, Facebook Live – and on the LWVCT website and YouTube channel. The debate series will also be produced as a podcast, accessible via the App Store, Google Play and other common podcast platforms.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the League of Women Voters to bring these debates to the people of Connecticut, ” said Tim Rasmussen, chief content officer of Connecticut Public.

Absent from the debate schedule are the races for U.S. Senator, Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller and Treasurer.