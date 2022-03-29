Home Education William Guerrero named CFO at University of Bridgeport

The University of Bridgeport (UB) has hired William Guerrero as vice president of finance and chief financial officer (CFO).

Guerrero joins UB from Massachusetts’ Springfield College, where he served as vice president for finance and administration. He also previously served as vice president for finance and administration and CFO at Ithaca College in New York and vice president for finance and treasurer of Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. Guerrero earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Sacred Heart University.

“Bill’s track record as a proven senior finance leader in higher education will enable him to make immediate contributions to UB,” said UB President Danielle Wilken. “We have made tremendous strides as an institution in the ten months following Goodwin University’s acquisition of UB, and Bill will be an important member of our leadership team as we take the next steps in our strategic planning process.”

