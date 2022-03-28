Home Food & Beverage NYC chain Joe Coffee coming to New Rochelle this summer

Joe Coffee, a New York City-based chain of cafes, is planning to open its first Westchester location this summer at Stella, a new mixed-use residential tower in New Rochelle.

The new Joe Coffee will be located in the lobby of Stella at 10 Le Count Place, where it will offer a full menu of hot and cold beverages and light fare. The cafe will be open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“For many years we have wanted to expand into Westchester and continued to look for the perfect city where our coffee, brand, and focus on community would be embraced,” said Jonathan Rubinstein, founder and CEO of Joe Coffee. “When we explored New Rochelle and saw this beautiful property, we knew we had found the right place.”

