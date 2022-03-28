Home Fairfield Keith Cozza steps down as Xerox chairman

Keith Cozza is stepping down as chairman of the board of Norwalk-headquartered Xerox Holdings Corp. after a four-year tenure.

The trade journal CRN cited a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing by the company that announced Cozza and another director, Cherly Krongard, will not stand for re-election to the board and will end their service at the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting on.

“Their respective decisions not to stand for election were not due to any disagreement with respect to the operations, policies or practices of the Company,” said a statement from the Xerox board in the SEC filing. “The Company thanks them for their many significant contributions in helping to guide the transformation of the Company.”

Cozza was the president and CEO of Icahn Enterprises L.P. when he was named board chairman in May 2018 following the termination of the company’s failed merger with Fujifilm Holdings.

