Housatonic Community College in degree partnership with South Carolina State University

Bridgeport’s Housatonic Community College (HCC) has signed a partnership with Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) that will allow HCC students to earn a SCSU Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Studies without leaving the HCC campus.

Under the terms of the partnership, at least two SCSU courses will be offered at the HCC campus each semester, with the balance of courses relevant to the degree being offered online. Certain HCC degrees will pipeline into the SCSU Healthcare Studies degree, including psychology, medical assisting, surgical technology and general studies.

Support services, such as access to tutoring, advising and writing support will also be extended to students, and the agreement between the schools will remain in place through June 2027.

“This is a great win for Housatonic scholars,” said HCC CEO Dwayne Smith. “Now our scholars can become SCSU students pursuing bachelor degrees without having to travel to SCSU. This collaborative opportunity opens doors for HCC scholars, allowing them to climb the socioeconomic ladder, and create a better life for themselves and their families.”

This is the second program that HCC announced this year for guiding its students into bachelor’s degrees. Last month, the school signed an agreement that will enable its graduates to transfer to Jackson State University in Mississippi following the completion of their two-year degree.

Photo: HCC CEO Dwayne Smith and SCSU President Joe Bertolino signing the partnership agreement between their schools. Photo courtesy of HCC.