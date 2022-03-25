Home Economy Connecticut added 6,300 jobs in February

Connecticut added 6,300 jobs in February

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut added 6,300 jobs in February, a 0.4% uptick from the previous month resulting in a seasonally adjusted employment level of 1.6 million, according to data from the state’s Department of Labor. The preliminary January 2022 job loss of 700 was revised upward by 1,300 to a gain of 600 positions and the state’s unemployment rate stands at 4.9%.

Connecticut’s private sector added 7,200 jobs (0.5%) to 1.4 million in February while the government supersector was down by 900 jobs (-0.4%). The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor had the largest monthly job with Connecticut through the addition of 4,100 jobs and the Greater Danbury area saw 300 new positions added.

“Job growth was strong in February. The unemployment rate fell as the labor force expanded,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the labor market has shown underlying strength with job growth increasing at moments of low infection rates. February continues this pattern.”

Previous articleMyCTSavings, a private sector retirement program, is introduced
Next articleFour states join in effort to become a hydrogen hub
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here