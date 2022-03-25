Connecticut added 6,300 jobs in February, a 0.4% uptick from the previous month resulting in a seasonally adjusted employment level of 1.6 million, according to data from the state’s Department of Labor. The preliminary January 2022 job loss of 700 was revised upward by 1,300 to a gain of 600 positions and the state’s unemployment rate stands at 4.9%.

Connecticut’s private sector added 7,200 jobs (0.5%) to 1.4 million in February while the government supersector was down by 900 jobs (-0.4%). The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor had the largest monthly job with Connecticut through the addition of 4,100 jobs and the Greater Danbury area saw 300 new positions added.

“Job growth was strong in February. The unemployment rate fell as the labor force expanded,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the labor market has shown underlying strength with job growth increasing at moments of low infection rates. February continues this pattern.”