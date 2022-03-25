Home Entertainment Pirate-themed Kingdom Faire festival coming to Putnam Valley

Pirate-themed Kingdom Faire festival coming to Putnam Valley

Phil Hall
Kingdom Faire, a new immersive pirate-themed festival, is coming to Putnam Valley.

The event, which is produced by Megara Inc., will take place on weekends and Memorial Day between April 30 and June 26. Billed as a family-friendly entertainment, Kingdom Faire will feature live music and theatrical performances, activities for children, concessions and shops. Festival attendees will need to park at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Height for a shuttle bus to the fairgrounds; admission is $25 at the gate and $23 online.

“We are so excited to be working with Kingdom Faire to bring new arts, experiences, business, and tourism to the community and region,” said Jacqueline Annabi, town supervisor of Putnam Valley.

