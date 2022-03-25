Four states join in effort to become a hydrogen hub

The states of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts are joining with 40 energy, educational, government and other groups in a program to go after part of the $8 billion the federal government intends to put into developing hydrogen as an alternative fuel. The funding was included in the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The federal government’s plan is to fund four hydrogen hubs around the country that would build networks for producing, processing, delivering and storing hydrogen.

Technology using hydrogen to power fuel cells that generate electricity in electric cars already is being used commercially, primarily in California, where 47 hydrogen refueling stations were in operation as of March 24. Honolulu, Hawaii, had one hydrogen refueling station for cars in operation. Hydrogen is being used in fuel cells powering some electric trucks and buses in other parts of the U.S., but those vehicles typically use refueling stations that are closed to the public.

Private car manufacturers Honda, Hyundai and Toyota have introduced hydrogen fuel cell electric cars to the market, with just over 12,000 of the vehicles currently on the road in the U.S., primarily in California.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in the announcement of the hydrogen partnership to go after the federal funding, said, “Expanding the hydrogen market is critical to New York’s aggressive pursuit of clean-energy alternatives that will supercharge our economy and advance our climate goals. Coalitions like this one serve as a model to the nation on the collaboration that is required to meet this moment and bring us closer to a carbon-neutral future.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont predicted the effort “will position us competitively to bring federal investment in clean hydrogen to our region.”

According to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, “Clean hydrogen technology has the potential to improve net greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollutant impacts. Joining together with our regional partners will allow us to build a strong coalition for the development of clean hydrogen technology and cultivate economic growth and opportunity for New Jersey.”

Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts viewed the undertaking as “a critical step for regional collaboration in integrating this clean energy resource into our existing climate strategy, and Massachusetts looks forward to working with our state partners on this initiative.”

Among the organizations joining hands in the effort with the four states are Con Edison, New York Power Authority, New York University, Columbia University, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, National Grid and the Long Island Power Authority.

Representatives of both Con Ed and National Grid indicated they are looking at uses for hydrogen that go well beyond fueling vehicles.

Leonard Singh, a vice president at Con Ed, said,”The Hydrogen Hubs reflect Con Edison’s commitment to invest in delivering a clean energy future for all New Yorkers. This is an innovative collaboration to reduce local carbon emissions as well as meeting the state’s clean-energy goals. Hydrogen is a resilient, sustainable clean energy and may be used towards reducing carbon emissions for customers served by our district steam system.”

Rudolph Wynter, president of National Grid New York, said,“We’ve already taken initial steps to bring hydrogen to space heating, recently announcing our HyGrid project to blend green hydrogen into our existing distribution network to help heat homes, and we are looking to do more through this great partnership.”

Many people remember hydrogen as the gas that was used on the German Zeppelin Hidenberg. The Hindenberg exploded in flames on May 6, 1937, while being positioned at its mooring mast at the Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey after a trip from Germany.

Thirty-five of the 97 passengers and crew died. Because the Germans were unable to obtain nonflammable helium gas to use for buoyancy, flammable hydrogen gas was used to provide lift in the Zeppelin airships. As a result of the Hindenberg disaster and other Zeppelin fires, hydrogen gas gained a reputation of being far more dangerous than scientists find it really is when stored and handled properly.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) says, “A number of hydrogen’s properties make it safer to handle and use than the fuels commonly used today. For example, hydrogen is non-toxic. In addition, because hydrogen is much lighter than air, it dissipates rapidly when it is released, allowing for relatively rapid dispersal of the fuel in case of a leak.”

The DOE points out that some of hydrogen’s properties require additional engineering controls to enable its safe use.

“Hydrogen has a wide range of flammable concentrations in air and lower ignition energy than gasoline or natural gas, which means it can ignite more easily,” DOE says. “Consequently, adequate ventilation and leak detection are important elements in the design of safe hydrogen systems. Because hydrogen burns with a nearly invisible flame, special flame detectors are required. In addition to designing safety features into hydrogen systems, training in safe hydrogen handling practices is a key element for ensuring the safe use of hydrogen.”

The federal government is expected in May to select the four hydrogen hubs that will be funded for hydrogen fuel development.