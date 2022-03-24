Connecticut General Assembly unanimously approves 25-cent gas tax holiday

Connecticut’s General Assembly unanimously approved Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal for a three-month suspension of the state’s gasoline tax beginning on April 1.



The proposal, which halts the 25-cents-per-gallon tax imposed on retail-level gasoline sales, will be in effect through June 30. According to AAA, the average price for gas in Connecticut is $4.31 per gallon, compared to the $4.23 national average.

The gas tax holiday passed by a 143-0 vote in the House and a 33-0 vote in the Senate. Lamont commended the legislators this morning on his Twitter page, tweeting: “I’m proud it gained unanimous bipartisan support and moved swiftly to give folks some relief at the pump. When I sign the bill into law today, we’ll become just the third state in the nation to suspend the gas tax.”

The legislators also gave their unanimous consent to two other Lamont proposals: free bus ridership during the same period as the gas tax suspension and sales tax holiday on clothing and footwear costing $100 or less for the week of April 10.