PepsiCo teams with Beyond Meat on plant-based jerky

PepsiCo Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. have unveiled the first product in their Planet Partnership LLC joint venture: Beyond Meat Jerky, a plant-based jerky.

According to the companies, Beyond Meat Jerky is marinated and slow roasted to capture the taste experience of traditional beef jerky. The product contains 10 grams of protein per saving and consists of plant-based ingredients including peas and mung beans. It will be sold in three flavors – Original, Hot & Spicy and Teriyaki – and will be in retail channels beginning this month.

Beyond Meat Jerky is the first shelf-stable product from Beyond Meat, which formed its Planet Partnership joint venture with Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo last year.

“The nationwide launch of Beyond Meat Jerky will make plant-based meat accessible to millions of households,” said Dan Moisan, CEO of Planet Partnership. “It tastes great, it’s a good source of protein, and it’s convenient to eat whether you’re on the go, at the office or out on adventures.”