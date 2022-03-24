Home Fairfield Connecticut Dermatology Group is acquired

Connecticut Dermatology Group is acquired

Phil Hall
Norwalk-headquartered Connecticut Dermatology Group has been acquired by Schweiger Dermatology Group of Long Island City. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Connecticut Dermatology Group was founded in 1964 in Westport by Dr. Stuart Bender, who has since retired. Today, Connecticut Dermatology Group has 14 providers operating out of Norwalk, Greenwich, Stamford and Milford.

“Expanding our footprint into the state of Connecticut was a natural next step,” said Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group, which has more than 90 offices and over 250 healthcare providers across the Northeast. “However, it was critical to find the right partners to do so and help further our mission of providing the Ultimate Patient Experience. With the outstanding providers and staff at Connecticut Dermatology Group, we have found those partners.”

