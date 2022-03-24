Home Banking & Finance Anthony Pili named SVP at Orange Bank & Trust

Middletown-based Orange Bank & Trust Co. has named Anthony Pili as senior vice president.

Pili joined the bank 2018 as first vice president and director of cash management. Two years later, he was tasked with running the bank’s marketing department in advance of its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ marketplace.

Prior to joining the bank, Pili was a senior vice president at Greater Hudson Bank, where he coordinated Westchester County-based operations.

“This well-deserved promotion follows Anthony’s incredible results driving triple digit growth in many of the Bank’s cash management verticals while ensuring our customer facing technology remains on the cutting edge of the industry” said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust’s president and CEO. “In addition to his success overseeing cash management, Anthony’s work with the marketing department has brought our messaging and commercial presence to another level.”

