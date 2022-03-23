Bobbles & Lace opens first Connecticut store in Westport

Bobbles & Lace, a New England-based women’s clothing and jewelry chain, has opened its first Connecticut store at 11 Church Lane in Westport.

The company launched 14 years ago in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It operates seven locations with four storefronts in Massachusetts as well as boutiques in Newport, Rhode Island, Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The new store’s location was being used for pop-up retailing prior to Bobbles & Lace’s arrival. Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate represented Bobbles & Lace in the tenancy transaction while David Waldman represented the property’s owner, Bedford Square Properties.



Photo courtesy of Bobbles & Lace