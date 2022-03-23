Home Banking & Finance Pitney Bowes debuts small business lending initiative

Pitney Bowes debuts small business lending initiative

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford-based Pitney Bowes Inc. is partnering with the online small business lending platform Funding Circle of a new initiative to provide loans to their small business customers.

Under this partnership, Pitney Bowes will offer small business term loans to their customers via Funding Circle’s online application and loan origination process. Qualified borrowers can be approved in as little as 48 hours, and the companies said this initiative provides market competitive rates.

“America’s 32.5 million small businesses are the driving force behind our economy, but the number of small business loans approved by large banks has halved in just two years,” said Christopher Johnson, senior vice president and president of Pitney Bowes Financial Services. “Our partnership with Funding Circle will help business owners on Main Street get the working capital they desperately need to grow their business. In addition, it positions Pitney Bowes for long-term growth, as we create new value for our clients with new offerings.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

