Paier College to begin offering graduate degrees

Phil Hall
Bridgeport’s Paier College announced it has been approved by the Connecticut Office of Higher Education to begin offering graduate degrees.

The college will introduce master’s level programs in Global Media & Communication Studies and Design Management. Students will be able to enroll in these programs immediately, and classes are scheduled to begin this year.

“The addition of master’s degrees to our academic programs is a logical next step in helping our students pursue successful careers in high-demand fields like communication and design,” said Joseph M. Bierbaum, president of Paier College. “Through a comprehensive curriculum taught by faculty members with decades of real-world experience, our students graduate with the tools and capabilities they need to become accomplished and effective communicators and designers. We plan to add more graduate degree programs in the future across our departments.”

This is the latest expansion of the Paier College degree offers. In January, Paier received approval to offer programs in Web Application Design and Mobile Application Design. Last fall, it introduced bachelor’s degrees in industrial design, digital marketing, mass communications, and marketing.

