Norwalk bakery raises funds for Ukraine relief

Phil Hall
A Norwalk bakery is raising funds to help the Ukraine relief effort by donating proceeds from cupcake and cake sales.

Forever Sweet Bakery at 235 Main Ave. announced it is providing 100% of the proceeds from its “Ukrainian style” cupcakes featuring the country’s blue and yellow flag colors on the frosting to the nonprofit Save the Children, which will be allocated to helping families fleeing the Russian invasion. The cupcakes are sold in six- and 12-packs.

The bakery will also donate $1 from every cake order, including birthday cakes, to the Fairfield-headquartered nonprofit. The bakery added it will run this special fundraiser through the end of March.

“We hope that other businesses will do the same by donating,” said owners Frances and Sky Mercede on their Facebook page. “Every little bit counts.”

