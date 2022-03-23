Housatonic Community College receives $1M for manufacturing program

Bridgeport’s Housatonic Community College (HCC) has been awarded $1 million in federal funding to support its Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center.

The project was selected by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) from more than 80 applicants for inclusion in the omnibus appropriations bill that was signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. To date, HCC’s manufacturing program has already prepared over 400 students.

“This investment in the HCC Advanced Manufacturing Technology programming will allow us to leverage private sector dollars, make important and necessary updates to the manufacturing labs, and expand our offerings to better serve and support our scholars,” said HCC CEO Dwayne Smith.

“Organizations like Housatonic are giving folks the training and education and flexibility to get the jobs that are out there, to give them the skills that will allow them to be in the middle class,” said Himes. “This is a community that really delivers for young people, giving them the skills that allow them to live the American dream.”

Photo: Dwayne Smith, Housatonic Community College CEO (left) stands with members of the newly formed Executive Advisory Council and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes to announce $1million in federal funding for the college’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center. Photo courtesy of HCC.