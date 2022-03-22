Elite Airways adds Vero Beach flights from Westchester County Airport

Elite Airways is adding a fourth route to its service from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, with a new nonstop connection to Florida’s Vero Beach Regional Airport.

The new route will begin on March 30, with a once-weekly connection between the destinations. The carrier is also adding Vero Beach connections to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Portland International Jetport in Maine.

“Vero Beach has been an integral part of our spring and summer expansion plans now that runway rehabilitation at VRB is complete,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We’d like to thank airport and city officials and the community for their continued support as we look for additional opportunities to expand service at VRB in the coming year.”

Elite also offers flights from Westchester to Portland, Maine, and Melbourne and Sarasota in Florida.