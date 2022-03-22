Spring Valley apartment complex cited with more than 100 building and fire code violations

The Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes is investigating more than 100 building and fire code violations at 101 Kennedy Drive in Spring Valley, a seven-story apartment building owned by Country Village Towers Corp.

The investigation follows a March 9 fire at the property in a seventh-floor apartment that resulted in multiple people trapped and requiring the rescue of a 2-year-old child. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, an immediate inspection by the county government uncovered multiple violations including the absence of fire extinguishers in hallways (one is required every 75 feet), combustible materials in hallways, flammable caulking, a corroded fire pump, exposed wires throughout the building, faulty smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, a systematic failure of the building’s fire alarm system, doors not closing properly and no elevator certificate of inspection.

Inspectors also 25 illegally converted apartments with living and dining rooms transformed into makeshift bedrooms, but there might be more because inspectors have been unable to access 19 units in the building.

The property was last inspected in 2019, with 11 violations noted.

“It’s properties like Country Village Towers that underline exactly why New York State has directed my administration to assume full control of the Building Department in the Village of Spring Valley,” said County Executive Ed Day. “As a former first responder, I’m outraged knowing this fire could have easily taken a turn for the worst claiming who knows how many lives. It is critical that we see ongoing cooperation from the Village of Spring Valley to remediate these issues.”

Photo: A Rockland County investigator uncovering an illegal conversion in a 101 Kennedy Drive apartment. Photo courtesy of the Office of County Executive Ed Day.