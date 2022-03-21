Home Fairfield The Boulders, a historic Greenwich mansion, back on the market at $4.5M

Phil Hall
The Boulders, a historic mansion in the Belle Haven section of Greenwich, is back on the market at $4.5 million after being listed and removed for sale over the past nine years.

Built in 1892, the 1.34-acre property has a 9,5265-square-foot residence featuring seven bathrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The Boulders name is based on the large stones used in the home’s façade.

The home was originally the residence of Nelson B. Mead, president of the Van Arsdale Boot & Shoe Co. who also served in the Connecticut legislature and as comptroller for Greenwich. The house is a designated landmark with the Greenwich Historical Society.

The house last changed hands in 2005 for $4.3 million. It has been on and off the market since December 2013, when it was listed for sale at $5.9 million, and it has also been listed a rental.

