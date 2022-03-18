Apollo Global Management buys Greenwich office property for $200M

The investment management firm Apollo Global Management Inc. has acquired 100 W. Putman Ave. in Greenwich for approximately $200 million.

The four-story, 155,500-square-foot property was built in 1970 and consists of two multi-tenant office towers connected by a glass lobby. The property is fully leased, with tenants that include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Strategic Value Partners and UBS.

Apollo move into the first floor and part of the third floor; the company is headquartered in New York City.

The seller, Boston-based Rockpoint Group, acquired the property in November 2018 for $130 million.

