Bridgeport contractor sentenced to three years of probation for lying to OSHA investigation

A Bridgeport contractor who pleaded guilty to making false statements and submitting false documents during a job site investigation conducted by the Office of Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was sentenced to three years of probation, with the first six months served in home confinement.

Luis F. Estrada, owner of L.L.E. Construction LLC, was hired to do roof repairs and other construction services at a property on Main Street in Bridgeport in February 2018. One month into the contract, a compliance officer with OSHA visited the property and observed what he considered to be safety infractions by Estrada’s construction workers on the roof. Estrada was not on the site but spoke to the compliance officer by phone.

In May 2018, OSHA compliance officers served Estrada with a subpoena for documents and records related to his company’s work on the project. Two months later, he hand-delivered a written response claiming he did not work on the project.

On March 3, 2021, Estrada pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor, admitting that he lied in his written statements on July 30, 2018, and that he later lied in a deposition convened as part of the OSHA investigation into the suspected safety violations at the site.