Home Crime Bridgeport contractor sentenced to three years of probation for lying to OSHA...

Bridgeport contractor sentenced to three years of probation for lying to OSHA investigation

By
Phil Hall
-

A Bridgeport contractor who pleaded guilty to making false statements and submitting false documents during a job site investigation conducted by the Office of Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was sentenced to three years of probation, with the first six months served in home confinement.

Luis F. Estrada, owner of L.L.E. Construction LLC, was hired to do roof repairs and other construction services at a property on Main Street in Bridgeport in February 2018. One month into the contract, a compliance officer with OSHA visited the property and observed what he considered to be safety infractions by Estrada’s construction workers on the roof. Estrada was not on the site but spoke to the compliance officer by phone.

In May 2018, OSHA compliance officers served Estrada with a subpoena for documents and records related to his company’s work on the project. Two months later, he hand-delivered a written response claiming he did not work on the project.

On March 3, 2021, Estrada pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor, admitting that he lied in his written statements on July 30, 2018, and that he later lied in a deposition convened as part of the OSHA investigation into the suspected safety violations at the site.

Previous articleJohn Sieckhaus joins Westport’s BioSig Technologies as chief operating officer
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here