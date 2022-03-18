John Sieckhaus joins Westport’s BioSig Technologies as chief operating officer

BioSig Technologies Inc., a Westport-based medical technology company, has hired John Sieckhaus as chief operating officer.

Sieckhaus was previously vice president of field clinical affairs for Abbott Laboratories. Earlier in his career, he was several executive positions at St. Jude Medical, including U.S. national sales leader and senior vice president and general manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the team as we build toward a national rollout of our leading product, PURE EP,” said Kenneth L. Londoner, chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, referring to the company’s non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology.

“John’s leadership experience in the electrophysiology space and his impressive track record in capturing and growing market share in the U.S. is well-aligned with our mission to bring our signal processing technology to as many hospitals as possible in the coming years,” Londoner added.