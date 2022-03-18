Home Fairfield John Sieckhaus joins Westport’s BioSig Technologies as chief operating officer

John Sieckhaus joins Westport’s BioSig Technologies as chief operating officer

By
Phil Hall
-

BioSig Technologies Inc., a Westport-based medical technology company, has hired John Sieckhaus as chief operating officer.

Sieckhaus was previously vice president of field clinical affairs for Abbott Laboratories. Earlier in his career, he was several executive positions at St. Jude Medical, including U.S. national sales leader and senior vice president and general manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the team as we build toward a national rollout of our leading product, PURE EP,” said Kenneth L. Londoner, chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, referring to the company’s non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology.

“John’s leadership experience in the electrophysiology space and his impressive track record in capturing and growing market share in the U.S. is well-aligned with our mission to bring our signal processing technology to as many hospitals as possible in the coming years,” Londoner added.

Previous articleHudson Valley Roofing & Sheet Metal is acquired by Massachusetts company
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here