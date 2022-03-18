Home Construction Hudson Valley Roofing & Sheet Metal is acquired by Massachusetts company

Hudson Valley Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. in New Windsor has been acquired by Greenwood Industries, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based custom building envelope solutions company focused on the Northeast.

Hudson Valley Roofing & Sheet Metal has been in business since 2003 and its projects have included several major New York City properties including LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, the JP Morgan Library and Museum, the Tavern on the Green Restaurant in Central Park, and Google’s Manhattan headquarters on Pier 57.

David Klein, Greenwood’s owner and president, became aware of the company’s value “after we collaborated in early 2020 on completing a large warehouse facility in Hudson Valley, on time and under budget – it became abundantly clear that the synergies between our two companies made them the perfect partner for our strategic expansion into the Metropolitan New York area.”

