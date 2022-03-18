Digital pharmacy and delivery service Medly arrives in Fairfield County

Medly, a Brooklyn-headquartered digital pharmacy that offers free same-day delivery service, has expanded into Fairfield County.

Patients can access Medly’s team of health and pharmacy experts seven days a week and choose between free delivery or an in-person visit at its new retail location at 55 Bedford St. in Stamford. Medly provides customer service in 12 languages, dispenses all medications and accepts all types of insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.

“With our new Stamford location, Medly will help improve lives by enabling over a million additional patients to seamlessly access their prescriptions through our same day free-delivery and various pharmacy services,” said Marg Patel, CEO and co-founder of Medly. “We know that Medly’s technology platform drives improved health outcomes. When this is combined with the wellness products and pharmacy services, we’ll transform the way our customers take control of their health.”

Photo: The new Medly Pharmacy in Stamford, courtesy of the company.