IBM establishes cybersecurity hub focused on Asia-Pacific market

Phil Hall
IBM is launching a cybersecurity hub to assist Asia-Pacific companies in fighting off cyberattacks.

The new IBM Security Command Center will be located at the company’s office in Bengaluru, India, and will provide cybersecurity response training focused on stopping malware, ransomware and other cyber intrusions.

In launching the new operation, the Armonk-headquartered IBM noted that the Asia-Pacific market recorded the most cyberattacks in 2021, with 26% of these digital assaulted occurring in that part of the world, with financial services companies and manufacturers receiving the greatest volume of attacks.

“Preparing for a cyber attack is like fire-drill training,” said Chris Hockings, IBM Security chief technology officer for Asia-Pacific. “Everyone from executives through to contractors need to understand their own role in an emergency and reinforce the crucial response steps through practice.”

