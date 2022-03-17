Connecticut receives $11.4M grant for 22 electric buses

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has received a $11.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to fund 22 new battery electric public transportation buses.

The new buses are expected to be delivered over the next 18 months and will replace diesel-operated buses. There are currently 10 battery electric buses operating in the CTtransit system, including two in Stamford and three in Bridgeort, with two in testing and more to be delivered in the next several months.

“Residents deserve clean air and clean transportation. Incorporating electric buses into the fleet moves operations away from a dependence on fossil fuels, reduces air pollution caused by diesel combustion, and results in significant maintenance and repair savings over the life of the vehicle,” said Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “Battery electric buses will transform the state and improve environmental equity. Moving to electric buses reduces greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, improves the health of residents, and makes for a better quality of life for everyone.”