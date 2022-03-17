Preferred Utilities Manufacturing completes solar installation at Danbury plant

Preferred Utilities Manufacturing, a provider of custom-engineered boiler solutions, has completed the installation of a 209-kW solar panel installation at its Danbury facility.

According to the company, the solar panels generate approximately 70% of the building’s energy usage and support the town of Danbury’s grid when the plant is not in operation. This is the latest renewable energy installment at the facility – in 2020, the company began using Bio-Residual Oil to heat the 50,000 square-foot facility.

“The energy market needs equipment and expertise that leverage the use of renewable energy,” said Dwayne Boulden, Preferred’s vice president of finance. “Preferred takes a holistic approach to providing solutions, and adding solar to our building is a great demonstration of what we’re able to do. We’ve upgraded our property, and we’re investing in our community. And of course, we’re saving money, too.”