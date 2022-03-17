Feast & Fettle meal delivery service expanding to Fairfield County and Westchester

Feast & Fettle, a meal delivery service focused on Rhode Island and Massachusetts, has announced plans to expand into Connecticut and Westchester.

Feast & Fettle’s vans begin making deliveries in Darien, Greenwich and Stamford, with plans to expand further into Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex counties later in the year.

Across the New York border, the company is also planning to begin deliveries in Westchester later this year, and it is also constructing a facility housing a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen that will serve both Connecticut and New York.

“We’ve carved out a niche, catering to so many folks today who won’t settle for meals prepared in volume or delivered frozen,” said CEO Carlos Ventura. “Our meals are premium, the menus are thoughtfully planned, and we simply will not compromise on ingredients. We hand deliver each order with a fleet of our own refrigerated vans because we want to extend the ‘premium’ aspect right to each member’s doorstep. Our respect for the local communities we serve is at the heart of our success.”

Ventura added his company will be donating $1 from every order in Connecticut during the launch period to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.