Christ Church Greenwich hosting ‘packathon’ to assemble food packages for Ukrainian refugees

Christ Church Greenwich is hosting a “packathon” on March 26 to assemble more than 36,000 packages of nutritional meals for Ukrainian refugees on the border of Poland.

During the “packathon,” volunteers will work in 2.5-hour shirts to assemble packages consisting of non-perishable food and vitamin powders. The packages will be weighed, sealed and boxed for distribution. The church is partnering with the Ukrainian Cultural Center in New Jersey to transport packages by cargo ship to Gdansk, Poland, where they will be distributed by Ukrainian authorities and distributed to refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and will be held in the Christ Church Parish Hall at 254 E. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich. The church is also asking for community donations to help underwrite this endeavor.

“People are watching, listening and reading about the atrocities of Russian troops invading Ukraine,” said Rev. Marek Zabriskie of Christ Church Greenwich. “We are witnessing civilians being bombed as they try to leave their nation. People are trapped in their cities and towns and our hearts are deeply grieved. I urge everyone to pray every single day for the innocent people who are in harm’s way. We can also respond in hands-on ways by getting supplies to the refugees. These are important gestures so that together, we can help in every way that we can.”

The total cost for the supplies and food for the packathon is $12,600.Christ Church Greenwich is asking the community to donate whatever they can to help underwrite these expenses.



Photo: Frauke Riether from Pixabay