Port Chester reviewing N. Main St. apartment proposal

Another new apartment building has been proposed for the Village of Port Chester but this one is smaller than some others that are either under construction or going through the approval process.

Mastrogiacomo Engineering has prepared plans and submitted an application to build a six-story mixed-use development with 17 residential units at 15 N. Main St. in Port Chester. There would be seven studios and 10 one-bedroom units. The building also would have ground-floor commercial and retail space.

Mastrogiacomo Engineering, P.C., has its offices on Midland Avenue in Port Chester. It says it offers 30 years of experience in design and construction in residential, commercial and public works projects. Mastrogiacomo is licensed in New York and Connecticut.

The site is located in Port Chester’s CD-5 Urban Center zoning district.

The village’s planning consultant, White Plains-based AKRF, raised questions about the application, including the type of commercial and retail activity that would take place in the building. AKRF also asked for more details about the parking situation, since no parking spaces would be provided on-site according to the application. The applicant was urged to provide a study of parking availability near the building. AKRF noted that the village has a fee of $30,000 per space that developers can pay instead of providing parking and called on the applicant to provide an estimate of what it would pay to the village instead of providing parking spaces.

AKRF noted that the building does not comply with the village’s floodplain regulations regarding the elevation of the basement and first floor. It also called for the developer to submit lighting and grading details along with traffic trip-generation studies.

When updated plans were presented to the Port Chester Planning Commission recently, it was suggested that additional architectural detailing could be added to window areas to enhance the look of the building. The commission expected to continue its review of the application at future meetings.