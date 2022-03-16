Frank Pepe and Shake Shack coming to Stamford

Stamford’s dining scene will soon be expanded to include two popular restaurant chains, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and Shake Shack.

According to the Hey Stamford! blog, the two eateries will be based in a new plaza at 64 High Ridge Road that was formerly the site of a Bank of America branch that was demolished earlier in the week.

Frank Pepe began in New Haven in 1925 and is widely credited with creating the thin pizza with a slightly charred crust that has become known as New Haven-style pizza. The company has seven restaurants in Connecticut, including Fairfield County outposts in Danbury and Fairfield.

Shake Shack operates 240 U.S. locations and more than 125 international locations. The Stamford location will be its fourth in Fairfield County, joining the restaurants based in Danbury, Darien and Westport.

No opening date has been announced for either restaurant.

Photo courtesy of Frank Pepe