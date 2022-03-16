Home Aviation Spain to buy eight Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters for $950M

Spain to buy eight Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters for $950M

By
Phil Hall
-

The U.S. Department of State has approved a potential $950 million foreign military sale of eight MH-60R helicopters made by Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft to Spain’s military.

According to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Spain is seeking the aircraft in order to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions “along with the ability to perform secondary missions including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and communications relay and will bolster the Spanish Navy’s ability to support NATO and remain interoperable with the U.S. and the NATO alliance.”

In addition to the eight MH-60Rs, Spain is also seeking to purchase 20 T-700-GE-401C engines, two Hellfire II captive air training missiles, four airborne low-frequency sonars and other complementary equipment and aircraft support services.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

