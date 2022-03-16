Home Fairfield John Henshaw resigns as Connecticut Port Authority executive director

Phil Hall
John Henshaw is stepping down as executive director of the Connecticut Port Authority after less than two years on the job.

Henshaw was named executive director in August 2020 and was tasked with coordinating the economic development of Connecticut’s maritime economy, including the ports in Bridgeport, New Haven and New London. He was previously executive director of the Maine Port Authority and serves as chairman of the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives.

In announcing his decision to leave the agency, Henshaw said he was returning to Maine to pursue other endeavors. His last day with the agency will be April 21.

“It has been a great honor to work on these important maritime projects on behalf of the people of Connecticut,” Henshaw said in his statement. “I very much appreciate the support of the port authority’s Board and the Lamont Administration in achieving these important milestones.”

Photo courtesy DeepCWind / Flickr.

