Highland’s Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating is sold to Philadelphia firm

Highland-based Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating has been acquired by Philadelphia-headquartered Sila Services LLC for an undisclosed.

Heckeroth has been a fixture in the Hudson Valley for more than 45 years, providing HVAC, electrical, plumbing and water treatment services in Dutchess, Greene, Orange and Ulster counties. Sila Services operates 14 brands across 17 company locations in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the exceptional team at Heckeroth to our organization and we look forward to the opportunity to continue their long tradition of exceptional customer service,” said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. “Bringing the highly skilled team from Heckeroth on board will allow us to accelerate our growth and better serve the growing needs of homeowners and businesses in this expanding market.”

Photo courtesy of Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating