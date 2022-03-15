Happy Hour at The SoNo Collection

Visit these SoNo Collection Happy Hour destinations from March 21-25th. Post your happy hour photos from any of our dining partners on social media to be entered to win a gift card from UNTUCKit, modern shirt styles for men and women. Be sure to include #shopthesonocollection, #xosono, and tag the restaurants in your posts! Winning entries will be announced April 1.
HAPPY HOURS
SOUL DE CUBA
1/2 Off Cocktails
(Mojito, Cuba Libre (Rum & Coke), Rum Punch, Dark & Stormy, and more!)
Monday-Friday 3:00 PM -6:00 PM
BAZILLE
(Nordstrom, Level 3)
Food & Drink Specials
Monday-Friday 2:30 PM – 5 PM
YARD HOUSE
½ Off Select Apps and All Pizzas
Drink Specials
Monday-Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
PINSTRIPES
Food & Drink Specials
Sunday – Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM