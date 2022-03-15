Happy Hour at The SoNo Collection



Visit these SoNo Collection Happy Hour destinations from March 21-25th. Post your happy hour photos from any of our dining partners on social media to be entered to win a gift card from UNTUCKit, modern shirt styles for men and women. Be sure to include #shopthesonocollection, #xosono, and tag the restaurants in your posts! Winning entries will be announced April 1.

HAPPY HOURS

SOUL DE CUBA

1/2 Off Cocktails

(Mojito, Cuba Libre (Rum & Coke), Rum Punch, Dark & Stormy, and more!)

Monday-Friday 3:00 PM -6:00 PM

BAZILLE

(Nordstrom, Level 3)

Food & Drink Specials

Monday-Friday 2:30 PM – 5 PM

YARD HOUSE

½ Off Select Apps and All Pizzas

Drink Specials

Monday-Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

PINSTRIPES

Food & Drink Specials

Sunday – Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM