Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel sold

Visions Hotels LLC, based in Corning, New York, which operates 49 hotels in New York state along with properties in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, has purchased the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel for an undisclosed sum from Bonura and DiBrizzi Enterprises.

The Dutchess Country Industrial Development Agency gave its approval to transferring an existing IDA agreement covering the hotel from Bonura/DiBrizzi to Visions.

Visions said that it would be investing approximately $7 million in improvements to the hotel and would be rebranding it as a Double Tree by Hilton. Visions said that the improvements would generate more than 20 construction jobs and result in the creation of more than 30 permanent full-time jobs.

Minesh Patel, chief financial officer for Visions, told the IDA, “I would like to thank the board for consideration of this. We’re going to continue with the banquets in a very strong manner but enhance it with a flag franchised hotel which I believe the city, town, county really could use and really will really help in attracting people.”

The hotel was built in 1987 and opened under the Radisson brand. It has 10 floors and 195 rooms. It was last renovated in 2008.