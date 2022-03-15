IBM to consolidate 10 NYC offices into single 328K sf space

IBM has announced the consolidation of its multiple offices in New York City into a single location at One Madison Ave.

According to a New York Post report, the company was operating out of 10 different offices across the city, but will soon be anchored in a single 328,00-square-foot location. As the new anchor tenant in the property, IBM will have its own lobby entrance and occupy a portion of the ground floor, parts of the second and seventh floors and the entire eighth through tenth floors.

The lease terms were not made public. IBM will retain its headquarters in Armonk.