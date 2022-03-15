Fairfield’s 116 Sherman St. sells for $1.05M

The commercial property 116 Sherman St. in Fairfield has been acquired for $1.05 million as the new office for the law firm Meehan & Meehan, which is relocating from Bridgeport.

The property is based on a 0.21-acre parcel includes two structures, a two-story office building of approximately 2,116 square feet and a garage of approximately 408 square feet, with about 50 feet of frontage on Sherman Street. The property last changed hands in 2016 for $800,000 and was previously occupied by Rosemary Hallgarten Interior Design Group.

William Pitt / Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, MTM Sherman Street LLC, and Vidal/Wettenstein represented the seller, Darlene M. Knight.