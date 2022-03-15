Home Economy Gov. Lamont proposes 25-cent gas tax holiday through June

Gov. Lamont proposes 25-cent gas tax holiday through June

By
Phil Hall
-

Gov. Ned Lamont has called on the state legislature to enact new strategies designed to combat the rapidly rising inflation rates and the dramatic spikes in gas prices.

Among the potential strategies that Lamont is raising for consideration are a tax holiday on the 25-cent excise tax on gas that would run through June 30, free bus service during April and moving the annual week-long sales tax holiday on clothing purchases from August to April.

“We are looking at every way we can to provide immediate relief to our residents as they face rising prices,” Lamont said. “We must do everything we can to make Connecticut more affordable and keep money in families’ wallets.”

Lamont added that he was seeking a “a bipartisan approach to help all of our constituents.” Absent from the proposals was the idea raised by Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski that would suspend the state’s gas tax for the remainder of the year.

“Long term, we need to take a holistic approach to tax relief, including gas taxes,” Stefanowski said last week when raising that proposal. “But today, people need immediate relief.”

Previous articleCourt orders restaurant owners to compensate workers forced to kick back wages
Next articleFairfield’s 116 Sherman St. sells for $1.05M
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here