Rockland importer accused of not paying for green plantains

A Guatemalan plantain grower has accused a Rockland County produce wholesaler of failure to fork over the dough for the greens.

Palmar Fresh S.A. accused GMC Imports Corp., of Bardonia, of violating the federal Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act, in a Feb. 25 complaint filed in U.S. District Court, White Plains.

GMC ordered 4,320 boxes of fresh green plantains, a banana-like fruit grown in Central America and the Caribbean that is best known as the key ingredient in crispy fried tostones.

The plantains were loaded on the ocean vessels Del Monte Rose and Del Monte Spirit at Puerto Santo Tomas, Guatemala, and delivered to the port at Gloucester City, New Jersey, in four separate shipments from Sept. 20 to Oct. 12.

The price was fixed on delivering the plantains in suitable condition, according to the complaint, and GMC acknowledged receiving the goods but has refused to pay $86,400.

Palmar accused GMC and company officers Ambar L. Bohorquez and Anthony M. Concepcion of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, failure to account and pay promptly and other PACA violations.

PACA, as the commodities law is known, regulates the buying and selling of fruits and vegetables and is meant to prevent unfair trade practices. It is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

GMC did not respond to an email request for its side of the story.

Palmar is represented by San Antonio, Texas attorney Craig A. Stokes.