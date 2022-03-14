Sikorksy stops taking orders on S-76 aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft has announced it will no longer take orders on its S-76 aircraft, citing low demand and high production costs.

According to a report in the aviation news site Vertical, the Stratford-based company only delivered on S-76 in 2021 to an Indian customer for use offshore. The aircraft was introduced in 1979 and more than 870 have been delivered worldwide. The most recent version, the S-76D, debuted in 2012.

Jason Lambert, Sikorsky’s vice president of commercial and military systems, stated the company was “currently assessing partnerships with international companies” to license production of the medium type.

“The 76’s safety record is incredibly strong,” said Lambert, “but the business case to be able to go put a crashworthy fuel system on that particular aircraft, frankly with the demand we were seeing, [we] didn’t have the business case to be able to justify the investment. We know there’s global customer demand for the platform, and so we’re talking to international partners about licensing opportunities. We would license IP and we would provide technical assistance and support for that international party to do the production and manufacturing.”

